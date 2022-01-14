Tatá Werneck celebrates five years with Rafa Vitti: ‘Let’s stay there longer, morally, just to see what it is!’ | TV & Famous

The five years of relationship between Tatá Werneck and Rafa Vitti earned a tribute to la Tatá on social networks. With photos that record moments of her with her husband and daughter, Clara Maria, the actress wrote a cute and funny text that left us here dying of laughter!😂😂
“Five years that the beloved God said: mermão, let’s get together. Five years that we said: mermão, let them talk, we love each other. Five years that I said: mermão, morally, let’s have a family? Five years that you said: mermão , that’s it. We’ve been talking slang for five years. Just like teenagers in love do. I love you brother. I tie myself to your horns. You’re a sinister father.
The couple celebrates five years of marriage – Photo: Reproduction Instagram
Rafa and Tatá’s relationship is marked by cute and funny statements from the couple. Like the day Rafa turned 26, on 11/2:
On last year’s birthday, the presenter also made a post with the usual joke 😅
Tatá and Rafa got married in 2019, on the couch at home, surrounded by friends. In fact, only Tatá can sign the wedding papers in his pajamas!😂
And what a gift to have a little girl like Clara Maria! The cuteness icon of the internet!❤️🧡💛
Beautiful family! — Photo: Reproduction Instagram
Here in a moment of ride on the little boat — Photo: Reproduction Instagram