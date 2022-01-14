teaser shows US-only version

The New Honda HR-V 2023 was shown for the first time in the USA and will be a differentiated product, designed only for the North American market. Honda, in a statement, did not issue any details that could reveal more of the car beyond two images.

These drawings of the New Honda HR-V 2023 show a crossover that can go far beyond what we imagined for the product. As was known, the Americans would not have the global version, of Japanese origin.

This one, however, will be sold here, being seen in tests in the interior of São Paulo. So if it’s not the global model, where did Honda get this New HR-V from? But first, let’s go to what has been revealed to us.

In the sketch, the New Honda HR-V 2023 appears with a more robust and wider look, with fluid-shaped full LED headlights and small hexagonal grille, with several interesting visual elements.

Note the lowering of the central part of the hood, which gives more muscle to the body of this crossover. The bumper with large air intakes and glossy black side moldings enhances its sportiness.

Looking at the lines of the body, you can see that there is no resemblance to the Japanese HR-V, however, the smoothness of the lines seems to refer to another Honda product.

The LED lanterns with horizontal and voluminous design, expand the size of the car and enhance its identity. The bumper with a sporty touch completes an interesting set.

Far from the current HR-V, which in the US sold 137,090 units in 2021, a record for the compact crossover, the 2023 New Honda HR-V can migrate platforms and use the Civic base.

Shortened, it would give the visa car that more robust shape and would also reduce Honda North America’s costs to make a car specific to the region.

With plants in Greensburg, Indiana, and Canadian Oshawa, Ontario, Honda could share the Civic 11 lineup with the 2023 New Honda HR-V.

Mexico makes the current HR-V with the Fit. For now, there is no information on whether Honda will use the Mexican line to keep the Fit in the American market. One bet would be the locally made ZR-V to access the US.