Tereza Seiblitz says André Gonçalves offended his daughter and broke the deal: ‘All Manuela wanted was not to be in this situation’

“All Manuela wanted was not to be living in this situation”, says Tereza Seiblitz about the 22-year-old daughter with Andre Goncalves. Since the end of the year, when it became public that the actor owes alimony, their names have appeared in headlines and in debates on social networks. Sought by the column to comment on the matter, the actress decided to express herself through a letter. She claims that Manuela came to accept an agreement proposed by her father in 2019, but he failed to comply with it. André is also the subject of a lawsuit against another daughter, Valentina, 18, from her marriage to Cynthia Benini, and has already been arrested.. In a recent interview with GLOBO, he declared that “andThey turned their backs on me for money”. Check out Teresa’s text:

“I am currently dealing with the recent loss of my mother, which happened on December 21, 2021. In addition to the issue of not being able to do the ceremonies with her ashes, as many Brazilians cannot because of this third wave of Covid, we still have the bureaucratic procedures that death imposes on us.

I was very sad when, still with my mother from the hospital, I saw statements made by Manuela’s father in an 11-minute video posted on YouTube. I understood nothing. Why that article there, without contextualization? It was a shock because I respect André as a professional colleague, talented, who was always very kind and affectionate. He was the one who wanted to open the pension process when Manu was about 9 years old. Until then I didn’t even have a lawyer. At that moment, he was very rude to me and didn’t want to talk. Then there were years and years, with several different situations and with the Justice itself charging him for the arrears.

When my daughter turned 18, the law puts her at the head of the process. That’s why I think it’s very strange that her father says in that video that she’s been trying to arrest him for five years. The process started there in 2009. In 2019, she accepted the deal he proposed. Only he didn’t. All Manuela wanted was not to be in that situation. The arrest rite that is taking place now is that of his other daughter, Valentina, to whom he owes three times more. Meanwhile, we mothers raise our daughters without going public, don’t we? I don’t know who is interested in this exposure of personal life. I continue to trust the legal procedures regarding this matter as well as the offenses made publicly, not only by him, but by some ‘information’ vehicles.

It’s a shame that things turned out this way at such a delicate time for my family. The only good thing is that this issue of alimony is debated with the seriousness it deserves. It’s amazing the number of messages I get from women who can’t even afford to share, at least financially, the costs of raising a child. I think a lot of people don’t know that the law says that the father must pay for the sharing of the costs until the age of 24 or until graduation in Higher Education (if that happens before). It would be great not to need laws for something that, for me, is part of the joy/mission of bringing someone into the world.”

An actress who was very successful at Globo in the 1990s, especially as the gypsy Dara in “Explode Coração”, Tereza is now dedicated to studies and theater. She prepares a play for September. He is working with actress Fernanda Silva. To put on this show, Tereza decided to temporarily put aside the project of applying for a doctorate. Your search is about the practice of the scene.

