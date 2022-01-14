The 5 most anticipated presales for Q1 2022

The first quarter of 2022 promises to shake up video games around the world. In the coming months, great titles will come to players, and pre-orders are now open! In addition to knowing a little more about each game, you can also book one of the new DualSense controllers.

Horizon Forbidden West, Dying Light 2: Stay Human and Elden Ring are some of the most anticipated titles this year. In addition, we have the arrival of a new title in the Gran Turismo franchise and the new colors of DualSense.

Horizon Forbidden West

Aloy will explore the Forbidden West and face new machines, meet old acquaintances and have to deal with unexpected threats. The open-world game promises an engaging story and more agile gameplay, by giving the protagonist tools to streamline movement.

Elden Ring

FromSoftware’s new creation promises to bring together all the concepts from past titles and deliver a challenging experience with deep lore, created directly by the mind of George RR Martin. For the first time, we will see a game from the developer that is completely open world, offering exploration options and powerful bosses.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Dying Light 2 mixes parkour and survival elements in a post-apocalyptic world infested with the undead. It’s a frantic action game with fast movements, varied weapons, lots of blood and that allows for co-op gameplay. In addition, for those looking for content, the game will require up to 500 hours to complete all map activities. In other words, a lot!

Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7 will mark the return of the car franchise to the traditional mold: campaign, online competitions, customizations and intense matches on challenging tracks. The title will feature many vehicles, varied routes and simulator gameplay with many options. The game will be released on February 4th, we are already close!

Pre-order the new DualSense colors

The pre-order of the new DualSense colors is also now available. The Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple models will be delivered from the 14th of January, so take the opportunity to guarantee yours:

So, are you planning to pre-order any of the items?