The 6 best teas to avoid insomnia and have quality sleep

The herbs in teas have medicinal properties that help to improve various health conditions, including insomnia, a problem that can considerably disturb our moment of rest. Thinking about it, we list 6 teas to avoid insomnia and have quality sleep. Follow along in this article!

Read more: Guava leaf tea has healing action and reduces glucose levels!

Teas that prevent insomnia

Made from natural herbs with therapeutic characteristics, teas have been widely used around the world for a long time to alleviate problems related to sleep disorders. Check out some teas tips to help you sleep peacefully.

Chamomile is one of the best known teas for decreasing anxiety and inducing sleep. It has a calming effect because it contains substances that act directly on the brain, which is the command center of our entire body.

Also known as “melissa”, lemon balm is a very popular plant that is easy to find anywhere in the world. Its history of use to improve sleep has been documented since the Middle Ages. This property is due to the fact that its natural compounds act in the body in a similar way to a sedative.

Valerian root became famous for its action during World War II, when the tea was useful for calming stress from air raids. Thus, it has become one of the most famous medicines in some regions of the world, such as Europe. In addition to its calming effect, this root also helps to reduce headaches.

Despite the different name, passionflower is also known as passion fruit leaf. It is a tradition to use it to improve sleep quality due to its numerous compounds with calming and sedative properties.

Also called lavender, this plant is widely used as an essence because of its pleasant aroma. The leaves and purple buds of lavender make a tea with great calming potential, helping to improve sleep quality.

Mulungu is a very common plant in Brazil. Its tea helps in reducing anxiety, agitation, stress and even panic attacks. These effects are possible thanks to the tranquilizing characteristics of this species.

So, now that you know which teas are to avoid insomnia, take the opportunity to forward this article to that friend of yours who would also like to know.