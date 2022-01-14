The battle against Facebook will begin – Link

Mark Zuckerberg Testifies in Senate

A major decision, made this week by Columbia District Court Judge Jeb Boarsberg, may have turned Facebook’s fortunes negatively. The same judge, just six months ago, had dropped a lawsuit brought by the FTC, the US trade regulatory agency, against Mark Zuckerberg’s company. He argued that there was no point in even going to trial. The order was rewritten, and on Wednesday Boarsberg reviewed his decision. He agreed that the evidence of abuse of a monopoly is strong enough for a court to address the problem. In essence, it rewrites the antitrust jurisdiction consolidated over the past five decades.

The decision is relevant for two reasons. The first is that Columbia District Court is important. Its geographic area of ​​operation is small, only Washington, but anyone who wants to question the national constitutionality of any decision needs to present the problem there. There is a Court of Appeals immediately above and then the last instance, the American Supreme Court.

The other reason is the reassessment of what the Antitrust Law upheld by Judge Boarsberg says. When he rejected the FTC’s lawsuit, he claimed that at no time had the agency demonstrated that Facebook is a monopoly. The issue is doubly complex. First, because it is not enough to be a monopolist. Monopolies are not illegal in any democracy. Crime exists if the monopoly position is used to harm consumers. And, according to the decisions of the last decades, this damage invariably showed itself in the form of price increases.

But hey: Face is a free service. The FTC proved monopoly with market share data. What the agency wants is to reverse the purchase of Instagram and WhatsApp. Face, if the state wins, will have to sell these two crucial pieces of its business.

The agency’s argument is that without competition, Facebook feels free to abuse its customers’ right to privacy. Us. Not only. Face’s own photo-sharing app was phased out with the purchase of Instagram. We therefore have fewer options on the market. Advertising is increasingly intense on the platform as well.

In essence, a monopoly harms consumers that go beyond price increases. The service quality drops and abuses increase. That a judge bought the argument isn’t just Facebook’s problem. It’s one of all the big companies in the Valley that offer free services — or very cheap ones. The battle will begin.