the best selling SUVs in the world in 2021

The consultancy’s annual survey Focus2Move revealed the world’s best-selling SUVs in 2021. And the champion was the Toyota RAV4, which had a total of 1.03 million units sold, and thus accounted for 3.1% of global sales. The current fifth generation of the RAV4 debuted in Brazil in May 2019, with a new platform (TNGA) and hybrid system.

But here, the arrival of the Corolla Cross, in 2021, and the much higher price of the RAV4, which currently costs R$ 301,990, ended up suppressing the model’s sales. According to figures from Fenabrave, the association of dealers in the country, the average Toyota SUV does not even appear among the 40 Best-selling SUVs on the National Market.

Honda in second

In 2nd place in the world ranking of SUVs is the Honda CR-V, with 783 thousand units. The model is also sold in Brazil, but it is as faded in sales as the RAV4. But globally, the average SUV accounted for 2.4% of vehicle sales on the planet in 2021.

Honda / Disclosure

The Honda model, however, closed last year with the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace on your tail. The German brand’s average SUV totaled 575,000 units (1.7% overall share). The Tiguan, it is worth remembering, was discontinued at the end of 2021 in Brazil. But the medium SUV made in Mexico will return in the coming months with a renewed look and new technologies.

In 4th place in the ranking appears the Hyundai Tucson, with 558 thousand units, followed by Toyota Highlander, which registered 412 thousand registrations. Finally, between the 6th and 9th places are, respectively, Mazda CX-5 (400 thousand), Haval H6 (397 thousand), Kia Sportage (393 thousand) and Nissan Qashqai (354 thousand). Of these, only Tucson and Sportage are in Brazil.