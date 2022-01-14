The signs most affected by the first Mercury retrograde of 2022 – Metro World News Brasil

From January 14 to February 3, 2022, Mercury will be retrograde in Aquarius, a phase that can break some structures and make some signs evaluate their lives more intensely.

Check out who will be most affected:

Twins

A wave of desire to venture may arrive, but the frustration of not being able to carry it out gives rise to a certain impatience and difficulty in achieving emotional well-being. Avoid thinking only superficially and remember that some details or between the lines need to be analyzed. Issues involving delicacy in financial life and reciprocity in bonds tend to emerge; prioritize carefully.

Virgin

Routine can weigh, especially if it’s not so focused on what you want or need. It’s time to organize ideas, plans and go back to take new steps and move forward. It is not difficult to let go of patterns and the past, which can mark the return of situations as tests, including in love, to understanding and true learning. Use your courage to overcome and aim for the future.

Check what they are:

Capricorn

Moment when the need to find stability within yourself and with what is important increases. It will be necessary to review some matters and plans, involving general and sentimental goals and also financial life. Intense energy tends to be conflicting, but it helps to establish new boundaries, care, and trust. Don’t be afraid to become who you really want!