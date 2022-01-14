Thyssenkrupp to install green hydrogen plant for Shell in the Netherlands

Yadunandan Singh 3 hours ago Business Comments Off on Thyssenkrupp to install green hydrogen plant for Shell in the Netherlands 6 Views

THE shell signed a contract with Thyssenkrupp to develop and install a power plant hydrogen 200 megawatt (MW) power plant in the port of Rotterdam, the Netherlands. The supplier informed that the plant will be built on the basis of its large-scale 20 MW alkaline water electrolysis module and that construction work on the electrolysers is due this semester. The start of operations of the plant is scheduled for 2024.

“We look forward to supporting the construction of a major hydrogen hub in Central Europe and contributing to Europe’s transition to green energy,” said Thyssenkrupp’s head of green hydrogen, Christoph Noeres.

The project called “Hydrogen Holland I” aims to produce green hydrogen for industry and the transport sector. All electricity will come from the Hollandse Kust offshore wind farm (Noord). The hydrogen can be transported through a pipeline of about 40 kilometers in length that runs from the plant to Shell’s Energy and Chemicals Park in Rotterdam.

Hydrogen is a fuel touted as one of the solutions to reduce the impact on the environment that leads to climate change. However, the production process is expensive. Therefore, companies and governments are looking for solutions to reduce the cost and adopt the use of this clean fuel on more fronts.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

brMalls (BRML3) rejects merger proposal from Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3)

In a notice to the market sent this Friday morning (14), brMalls (BRML3) informed that …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved