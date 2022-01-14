Thyssenkrupp to install green hydrogen plant for Shell in the Netherlands

THE shell signed a contract with Thyssenkrupp to develop and install a power plant hydrogen 200 megawatt (MW) power plant in the port of Rotterdam, the Netherlands. The supplier informed that the plant will be built on the basis of its large-scale 20 MW alkaline water electrolysis module and that construction work on the electrolysers is due this semester. The start of operations of the plant is scheduled for 2024.

“We look forward to supporting the construction of a major hydrogen hub in Central Europe and contributing to Europe’s transition to green energy,” said Thyssenkrupp’s head of green hydrogen, Christoph Noeres.

The project called “Hydrogen Holland I” aims to produce green hydrogen for industry and the transport sector. All electricity will come from the Hollandse Kust offshore wind farm (Noord). The hydrogen can be transported through a pipeline of about 40 kilometers in length that runs from the plant to Shell’s Energy and Chemicals Park in Rotterdam.

Hydrogen is a fuel touted as one of the solutions to reduce the impact on the environment that leads to climate change. However, the production process is expensive. Therefore, companies and governments are looking for solutions to reduce the cost and adopt the use of this clean fuel on more fronts.