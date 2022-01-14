Tite reveals that Renan Lodi was not called up for not having been vaccinated

Coach Tite announced, this Thursday (13), his squad for the games against Ecuador and Paraguay, for the South American Qualifiers, and the name of Renan Lodi was not one of the 26 called up for the clashes.

According to the coach himself, the left-back was not called up due to the athlete not having taken the two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, which could put the other players at risk.

“I can anticipate that Lodi lost the possibility of running for not having been vaccinated,” said the coach quickly.

“I particularly understand that vaccination is a social responsibility, mine and that of those on my side, me and my family, and the people I have responsibility for, my grandchildren, my parents, I don’t have the opportunity. The second aspect is respect for health rules from each country. Renan Lodi could not enter Ecuador”, he added.

For the left side, instead of Lodi, Alex Telles, from Manchester United, and Alex Sandro, from Juventus, were called. The matches against Ecuador and Paraguay are scheduled for January 27th and February 1st, respectively.