Tite says that Renan Lodi lost his chance of being called up because he doesn’t have a complete vaccination schedule | Brazilian Team

The coach of the Brazilian team, Tite, called up 26 players this Thursday to defend the team in the games against Ecuador, in Quito, on January 27, and Paraguay, on February 1, in Belo Horizonte. On the left side, the coach chose to call Alex Sandro, from Juventus, and Alex Telles, from Manchester United.

Asked about his options, the coach revealed that Atletico Madrid’s Renan Lodi lost his chance to be on the list because he was not vaccinated against Covid-19. THE ge sought the most complete information. The player, who has not yet commented on the matter and is concentrating with Atlético in Saudi Arabia to play against Athletic de Bilbao, has only the first dose of the vaccine.

– Renan Lodi was excluded from the possibility of being called up due to his non-vaccination. This information was passed on, so he lost the possibility of competing due to not having been vaccinated – commented the coach of the Selection.

Renan Lodi with the national team shirt in a Copa América match: player had no chance of being called up because he was not vaccinated — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

Later in the press conference, the coach of the Brazilian team spoke up again. The coordinator of the Selection, Juninho Paulista, added that the preliminary veto has to do with the health laws of each country, such as Ecuador, which requires complete vaccination to enter the country.

– I, in particular, understand that vaccination is a social responsibility. She is mine and with the person next to her. I bring that to myself and my family, to people I have responsibility for. My grandchildren… I wish I had my parents, I don’t have them, but I wish I had the opportunity to protect them – said Tite.

– Renan Lodi could not enter Ecuador and here in Brazil there are also restrictions. He had his first dose of vaccine now on the 10th (January). So he would not be able, within the sanitary rules of the country, to be in the delegation – commented Juninho.

– We respect the laws of the country, unlike what Argentina did, when it came here and entered with athletes without proper authorization – highlighted Tite, remembering the case of the suspended game in São Paulo.

– We have our opinion, but we don’t force any athlete to get vaccinated – completed César Sampaio, one of the coach’s assistants in the Selection.

The National Team performs directly in Quito and players coming from Europe will take a chartered flight provided by the CBF. Classified with five games to spare – even with less game (due to the suspension of the match against Argentina) -, Brazil is the isolated leader of the Qualifiers with 35 points. The Argentines, also ranked, are in second place, with 29.

See the list of nominees:

goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City) and Weverton (Palmeiras);

Sides: Daniel Alves (Barcelona), Emerson Royal (Tottenham), Alex Sandro (Juventus) and Alex Telles (Man United);

Defenders: Éder Militão (Real Madrid), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Marquinhos (PSG) and Thiago Silva (Chelsea);

Midfielders: Bruno Guimarães (Lyon), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Gerson (Olympique de Marseille), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Lucas Paquetá (Lyon) and Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa);