TJ denies Petrobras appeal that tried to overturn injunction and prevents readjustment of natural gas in Alagoas

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on TJ denies Petrobras appeal that tried to overturn injunction and prevents readjustment of natural gas in Alagoas 4 Views

The State of Alagoas, once again, obtained an injunction in favor of Gás de Alagoas S/A – Algás, denying Petrobras’ appeal, which again prevents the readjustment of natural gas in Alagoas. This decision was taken by Judge Elisabeth Carvalho Nascimento, of the Court of Justice of Alagoas, this Thursday (13).

“This ruling enabled Algás to save BRL 144 million in January alone, maintaining companies that use natural gas in the state of Alagoas, guaranteeing more than 3,500 jobs. This is very important for our economy to be able to function and maintain jobs, through a lawsuit against Petrobras, which wanted to increase the price of gas in the state by more than 60%”, mentions the Secretary of Finance of Alagoas, George Santoro.

As a result, Petrobras shall maintain the contract for the supply of natural gas to Alagoas, with the same price and billing conditions provided for in the purchase and sale agreement between the parties, from January 1, 2022, until the date of closing the contract.

Increase in CNG – Algás has filed a lawsuit against Petrobras’ decision, after the state-owned company announced that as of January 1, 2022, new contracts for the supply of natural gas will undergo a 50% readjustment in the current price for the first year (US$ 12 per 1 million BTUs). This amount will continue to rise from the second year onwards, with a 30% readjustment over the current amount.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Thyssenkrupp to install green hydrogen plant for Shell in the Netherlands

THE shell signed a contract with Thyssenkrupp to develop and install a power plant hydrogen …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved