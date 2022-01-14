‘Totally defeated’, says Projota about life after participating in BBB21

Without hiding the frustration that passed last year, project gave an interview to EXTRA making it clear that he regretted having participated in Big Brother Brasil 21. With the 22nd edition of the program about to start, the rapper made a point of saying that he was greatly harmed by the exposure he had on reality.

“I’ve lost a lot of games in my life, but there it all came at once. I lost the grandmother I was raised by, a dog and a cat. I lost friendships, fans, contracts and prestige, I lost a good part of the foundation that took me 20 years to build. You feel wronged, it’s as if a hurricane had passed”, begins Projota. Upon being eliminated with 91.89% of the votes, the rapper went through a negative period and was unable to write songs. “It was something a little angry, or very poor thing. I had to wait for time to pass. I was feeling totally defeated,” he added.

“I’m the type to follow the show on Instagram. I can’t say that when BBB22 starts I won’t get excited and watch it, but I find it difficult. Now I have another perspective on all this, it’s impossible to judge anyone. I’m trying to be more balanced in that sense, because you can’t not be on the networks, it’s my job”, concluded the artist.

