Toyota Corolla gets more equipped in the 2023 line; see what changes

Toyota has made an important update to the Corolla range and now offers both the sedan and the SUV with more standard equipment. The highlight goes to the Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) active safety package, present in all versions of the cars as a basic item.
The TSS previously only fitted the top-end versions of the Corolla and Corolla Cross, that is, the hybrid variants of both models, launched in 2019 and 2021, respectively.
With this addition, the Altis, XEi and Gli models of the sedan and the XR, XRV and XRX flex of the SUV will have equipment such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, frontal collision alert, lane departure and keeping system and automatic switching. high beam.
more equipped
The Altis Hybrid, XEI and GLi versions of the Corolla also received other standard items. Now, these variants are equipped with front and rear parking sensors to facilitate maneuvers and provide more convenience and safety for occupants and other road users.
The Corolla Cross XRE and XR models, which already had rear sensors, also received front sensors in the 2023 line. 7 inch TFT digital color.
Corolla and Corolla Cross prices
Corolla
- Corolla GLi 2.0 Flex – BRL 148,290
- Corolla XEi 2.0 Flex – BRL 154,690
- Corolla Altis Premium 2.0 Flex – R$ 177,690
- Corolla GR-S 2.0 Flex – BRL 178,890
- Corolla Altis 1.8 Hybrid Flex – BRL 177,690
- Corolla Altis 1.8 Hybrid Premium Flex – R$ 187,190
Corolla Cross
- Corolla Cross XR 2.0 Flex – BRL 161,990
- Corolla Cross XRE 2.0 Flex – R$ 173,690
- Corolla Cross XRV 1.8 Hybrid Flex – BRL 196,390
- Corolla Cross XRX 1.8 Hybrid Flex – BRL 204,329
Source: Toyota
