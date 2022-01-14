Toyota Corolla gets more equipped in the 2023 line; see what changes

Toyota has made an important update to the Corolla range and now offers both the sedan and the SUV with more standard equipment. The highlight goes to the Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) active safety package, present in all versions of the cars as a basic item.

The TSS previously only fitted the top-end versions of the Corolla and Corolla Cross, that is, the hybrid variants of both models, launched in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

With this addition, the Altis, XEi and Gli models of the sedan and the XR, XRV and XRX flex of the SUV will have equipment such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, frontal collision alert, lane departure and keeping system and automatic switching. high beam.

XEi version, the intermediate version of the Corolla, now also has Toyota Safety Sense (Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)

more equipped

The Altis Hybrid, XEI and GLi versions of the Corolla also received other standard items. Now, these variants are equipped with front and rear parking sensors to facilitate maneuvers and provide more convenience and safety for occupants and other road users.



The Corolla Cross XRE and XR models, which already had rear sensors, also received front sensors in the 2023 line. 7 inch TFT digital color.

Corolla and Corolla Cross prices

Corolla

Corolla GLi 2.0 Flex – BRL 148,290

Corolla XEi 2.0 Flex – BRL 154,690

Corolla Altis Premium 2.0 Flex – R$ 177,690

Corolla GR-S 2.0 Flex – BRL 178,890

Corolla Altis 1.8 Hybrid Flex – BRL 177,690

Corolla Altis 1.8 Hybrid Premium Flex – R$ 187,190

Corolla Cross

Corolla Cross XR 2.0 Flex – BRL 161,990

Corolla Cross XRE 2.0 Flex – R$ 173,690

Corolla Cross XRV 1.8 Hybrid Flex – BRL 196,390

Corolla Cross XRX 1.8 Hybrid Flex – BRL 204,329

