Toyota Yaris 2023 extends safety from R$ 92,190

The 2023 Toyota Yaris arrived with news in safety and the repositioning in Toyota’s portfolio, even more so after the departure of the Etios. With prices starting at R$92,190, the Japanese compact insists on a threatened segment.

The Yaris 2023 loses the 1.3 engine and maintains the 1.5 16V of 105 horsepower in gasoline and 110 horsepower in ethanol, delivering 14.3 kgfm and 14.9 kgfm, respectively. The duo has a virtual seven-speed CVT transmission and Eco and Sport modes, in addition to manual shifts.

Toyota reports the hatch consumption of 8.8 km/l in the city and 10 km/l on the highway, while the sedan does 9.0 km/l in the city and 10.6 km/l on the road, both with ethanol.

Hatch and sedan, the 2023 Yaris comes standard with traction and stability control, hill climb assistant, Isofix with Top Tether anchorage, plus seven airbags.

Available in XL, XS and XLS versions, the 2023 Yaris now has a redesigned front bumper, new alloy wheels and features LED daytime running lights as standard, as well as LED fog lights on the XLS.

Inside, the 2023 Yaris now features new seat covers for the XL and XS versions, as well as a dark gray finish.

All versions come with 7-inch touch-sensitive multimedia, with Android Auto and Apple Carplay. Two new USB ports have been added to the rear seat.

The XS and XLS versions come with automatic and digital air conditioning, while the top of the range has an electric sunroof.

In these two versions, the Yaris 2023 also adds a pre-collision system with an extra load on the braking system, which can help reduce vehicle speed in the event of an impact, in addition to lane avoidance alert, without correction.

Toyota Yaris 2023 – Content of the versions

Toyota Yaris XL 1.5 CVT – Sedan and hatch – 1.5 engine and CVT gearbox, plus LED daytime running lights on the bumper, on-board computer, multimedia with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, traction and stability control, ramp-start assistant, seven airbags, electric mirrors with steering repeaters, 15 inch steel wheels with hubcaps, air conditioning, electric steering, electric trio and alarm.

Toyota Yaris XS 1.5 CVT – Sedan and hatch – Items above, plus 15-inch gray alloy wheel, reversing camera, LED headlamps, projector headlights, cruise control, leather and fabric seats and trim, digital automatic air conditioning, button, steering wheel with paddle-shifts and on-board computer with TFT screen.

Toyota Yaris XLS 1.5 CVT – Sedan and hatch – Items above, more LED headlights, LED fog lights, LED daytime running lights integrated into the headlights, 15-inch diamond alloy wheels, electric sunroof, electrochromic internal mirror, leather seats and twilight sensor.

Toyota Yaris 2023 – Prices

Toyota Yaris XL 1.5 CVT – BRL 92,190

Toyota Yaris XS 1.5 CVT – BRL 101,490

Toyota Yaris XLS 1.5 CVT – R$ 112,690

Toyota Yaris Sedan XL 1.5 CVT – R$ 96,390

Toyota Yaris Sedan XS 1.5 CVT – R$ 104,990

Toyota Yaris Sedan XLS 1.5 CVT – R$ 116,990

