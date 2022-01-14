Toyota Yaris 2023 is presented; see prices, versions and what’s changed – 01/13/2022

Toyota presented the 2023 line of the Yaris family with light but important innovations both in the hatch, which represents about 60% of sales, and in the sedan, responsible for the rest. Produced at the brand’s plant in Sorocaba, prices start from R$92,190 for the hatch and R$96,390 for the sedan.

The two models had a reduction in the range, which is leaner and is now offered in three versions: XL, XS and XLS. According to the brand, the intermediate XS should be responsible for 50% of sales, with the other half divided between XL and XLS equally.

All variants will be equipped with the same engine: the four-cylinder, 1.5, flex that yields up to 110 hp and 14.9 mkgf with ethanol and a 7-speed CVT automatic transmission.

The 1.3 engine was retired thanks to the change with the Proconve L7 and the engine did not pass the new emissions, the 1.5 passed, but gained a new calibration, although physical parts of the engine have not been changed, according to Toyota.

In addition, the Yaris gains two driving modes, Eco and Sport, which change the response of the CVT gearbox to favor fuel economy or a more agile response.

When powered with ethanol, the 1.5-liter engine in the Yaris hatch consumes 8.8 km/l in the city and 10 km/l on the highway. The sedan does 9 km/l in the city and 10.6 km/l on the highway, numbers very close.

prices

Yaris Hatchback XL – BRL 92,190.00

Yaris Hatchback XS – BRL 101,490

Yaris Hatchback XLS – BRL 112,690

Yaris Sedan XL – BRL 96,390

Yaris Sedan XS – BRL 104,990

Yaris Sedan XLS – BRL 116,990

Visual

The changes in the Yaris range are few and difficult to notice. One of the novelties is the new design with a diamond finish for the wheels of the XLS hatch and sedan version.

In addition to a new bumper and grille, the Yaris also offers LED daytime running lights on all versions. In the top version, XLS, they are integrated into the body of the headlights, while in the other versions they are in the bumper along with the fog lights, which are also LED on the XLS.

Inside, there are even fewer changes. The car has a new upholstery for the seats of the XL and XS variants and a dark chrome finish on the trim.

The color range of the new 2023 Yaris has Red (for hatchback), Polar, Granite Grey, New Moon Silver, Infinity Black, Titan Blue and Lunar White for all versions.

Equipment

The multimedia center with a 7-inch screen and integration with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay via USB port is available from the entry-level XL version. For those in the back, there are also two USB ports for charging devices.

Another novelty available across the range is the addition of seven airbags as standard, as was the case with its older brother, the Corolla. In the XS and XLS versions there is also the Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) package, the name is familiar from the Corolla range, but it is more “humble”.

The Yaris’ TSS package brings lane departure audible alert, but no steering correction that is present in the Corolla and Corolla Cross, and the pre-collision alert.

This system does not brake the car if it perceives the risk of collision as in the bigger brothers, it only gives an audible and visual alert of the imminence of a collision and can increase the pressure on the brake pedal to assist braking and reduce damage from a possible impact. .

In the XS and XLS variants there is also automatic and digital air conditioning, an on-board computer with a 4.2″ color screen. and ABS brakes.

All versions also come with an alarm, power windows and locks, seat belt alert, rear defroster, among others. From the intermediate version onwards, there is also a reverse camera and 15″ light alloy wheels and a face key with push-button start. In the entry-level version, the wheels are made of steel with hubcaps and for starters, you need to put the key in the ignition.

On the other hand, to receive the camera that reads, along with the sensors in the bumper, of the pre-collision warning system, the Yaris had to lose the rain and light sensor, since it was located in the same place – in the center of the windshield, in front of the outside rearview mirror.

