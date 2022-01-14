”Trash. Rotten your service”, screams woman to McDonald’s attendant – National

“Garbage. Rotten your service”, says woman when attacking McDonald’s attendant (photo: reproduction) A McDonald’s employee was verbally assaulted by a customer at the 507 North unit of the chain, in Brasilia, on Tuesday (1/11). A video that circulates on social networks shows the moment when the client offends the young woman with low-calmed words. “Garbage. Your service is rotten. Your service is crap,” shouts the woman.

At the drive-thru, the woman would have asked about the ingredients for a hamburger and, not satisfied with the answer, began to humiliate the young woman, who was in a trial period. “I didn’t expect to go through this. She was a very rude customer, she treated me very badly simply because I couldn’t explain what sauce was in the sandwich. As soon as I finished answering, she said I was rubbish”, the employee told the Mail, 21 years old, who preferred not to identify himself.

Shaken, the victim went to the unit manager and the cursing continued. “She said we were going to lose jobs, that we didn’t have to be there because I didn’t know anything,” he said. The manager tried to defend the employee. “He tried to explain that I was learning and that no one is born knowing, but she kept humiliating me. The video doesn’t even show half of what happened.” The offenses lasted about 15 minutes.

Taken off work to recover, she returns to duty next week. The employee fears losing her job because of the repercussions. “When it started, the first thing I thought of was my job. But the store owner called me to talk and said that I wasn’t to blame for what happened. This is my first job and I want to keep working,” he said.

The young woman hired a lawyer and they work to identify the woman. The incident report must be registered this Thursday (1/13). “The victim was new to the network, she was in training. The client got stressed, started screaming and cursing. The incident was recorded by another client. Now we are going to try to identify the woman to take the necessary measures”, said criminal lawyer Luiz Antnio Claw.

In a statement, McDonald’s stated that the chain is committed to promoting an environment of respect and against any type of violence in its restaurants. “The franchisee Hadco, owner of the establishment where the incident took place, is investigating what happened and adopting any appropriate measures,” said the text.