Trips to the Moon: Why there are so many missions in 2022

The year 2022 will be marked by a series of missions to the Moon, after a year without a single lunar landing.

NASA, the US space agency, will kick-start its Artemis program and is sponsoring several more missions to the Moon to deliver equipment and supplies that will be used by future astronauts.

India, Japan, Russia, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates will also launch lunar missions this year — and, like these countries, several companies will also participate in the race to reach Earth’s natural satellite.

All of these will be unmanned spaceflight and most will be laying the groundwork for a sustainable human presence on the surface of the Moon in less than a decade.

