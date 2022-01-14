Tsitsipas says Djokovic ‘makes most tennis players a fool’ by not getting vaccinated

the greek Stefanos Tsitsipas said on Thursday that Novak Djokovic is following its own rules and thereby making most tennis players look foolish. The current number 4 in the world criticized the uncertainties caused by the Serbian tennis player on the eve of the australian open, the first Grand Slam of the season, in an interview with the Indian TV channel WION.

“No one really thought they could come to Australia without being vaccinated and not following the protocols. It takes a lot of daring to do that and put the Grand Slam on the line, which I don’t think many players would do. He is certainly playing by his own rules and doing something that not many tennis players have the courage to do, especially after the ATP announced certain criteria for players to enter the country,” said Tsitsipas.

The Greek recalled that most of the players present in Melbourne are vaccinated and pointed out that those who decided to go the other way are making the rest look stupid. According to ATP, only 3 of the top 100 tennis players in the ranking would not be vaccinated so far.

“There are two ways of looking at this. For one, almost all players are fully vaccinated and followed the protocols to be in Australia. On the other hand, it seems that not everyone is playing by the rules. A tiny minority chooses to go their own way, which kind of makes most of us look like fools,” continued Tsitsipas.

After more than an hour of delay, the Australian Open draw confirmed Djokovic in the competition. Despite having obtained the release of his visa, the Serb still runs the risk of having the decision revoked by the Minister of Immigration and being deported from Australia. The number 1 in the world admitted that he tested positive for the disease in December and that he broke the isolation in the period. And he blamed his agent for making a mistake in filling out the Australian entry form, after being accused of lying on the document.

Tsitsipas was defeated by Djokovic in the last final of Roland Garros, the Greek’s first in a Grand Slam. If he actually participates in the Australian Open, of which he is the current champion, the Serbian could reach 21 Grand Slam titles and surpass Spaniard Rafael Nadal and Swiss Roger Federer as the biggest winner of tournaments at this level.