Two Emirates on the runway. And a tragedy is averted – Prism

Flight EK-524, from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to Hyderabad, India, took off at 10:35 pm last Sunday (9) with a delay of 50 minutes.

The reason was a serious incident caused by its crew, according to unofficial information.

This flight was carried out by an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER, registration A6-EQA. For the better understanding of the reader, it will be called Emirates 1 here.

The aircraft was accelerating to take off from Dubai’s runway 30R.

The speed was already high, at 100 knots (185 km/h), when the crew was instructed to reject takeoff.

The sudden stop was caused, curiously, by a plane of the same model from the same company.

Another Boeing 777-300, registration A6-EBY, which we will call Emirates 2, was crossing the runway at that moment, causing a serious incident.

After the order to reject take-off, Emirates 1 safely decelerated and left the runway via taxiway N4, behind the aircraft that had crossed the runway.

Emirates 2, which was on flight EK-568 from Dubai to Bangalore, also in India, was taxiing for departure and was cleared to cross from runway 30R of taxiway M5A to runway N4. And it was entering the runway just as the Emirates 1 started to take off.

Sources interviewed by the Aviation Herald reported that Emirates 1 had not received clearance from Air Traffic Control to take off.

Flight EK-568 (Emirates 2) continued taxiing and departed normally. EK-524 (Emirates 1) taxied back to the holding point on runway 30R and departed about 30 minutes after being rejected.

Considered one of the largest and most important airlines and one of the most technically demanding of its crew, Emirates had another very serious incident on December 20th.

The crew of a Boeing 777 did not carry out the check-list for takeoff properly, which nearly caused the aircraft to crash into buildings in an urban area of ​​Dubai.

A source close to Emirates told the Blog that a pilot of the extra crew who was in the cockpit screamed desperately when he realized that the plane was not going up.

“Up, for God’s sake, up, up,” he shouted from the cabin.

The plane would have experienced a “tail strike” in the maneuver, which caused part of the fuselage of the tail to scrape the runway. Even so, the crew chose to head to Washington, DC, rather than return to Dubai to examine the condition of the intercontinental jet.

At the time, the company fired all four crew members who were in the cabin.