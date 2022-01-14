U.S. commotion after new death of a black man by white police officer

The death of a black man shot by a white police officer in confusing circumstances is causing commotion in Fayetteville, in the southeastern United States, where the victim’s relatives called a demonstration for the night of this Thursday (13).

Renowned attorney Ben Crump, who has defended countless victims of police brutality, and Jason Walker’s family have scheduled a “march for justice” for 8 pm local time in this North Carolina city.

Small groups of residents marched several times this week in Fayetteville to demand the arrest of Officer Jeffrey Hash in this case.

On Saturday afternoon, the policeman, hired by City Hall since 2005, was not on duty. He was driving his vehicle with his wife and daughter when he passed Jason Walker, a 37-year-old unarmed man who was crossing the street near his parents’ home.

Moments later, he opened fire on Walker, who quickly succumbed to his injuries.

The facts have different versions. In an amateur video filmed shortly after the tragedy and posted on the internet, the officer explains to colleagues who arrived at the scene that Walker threw himself in his car in the middle of the street and that he braked to avoid a collision.

According to Hash, the man ripped the windshield wiper off the car and used it to hit the vehicle, forcing him to draw his gun to protect his family.

But witnesses say the policeman hit the pedestrian before stopping. “I saw him suddenly brake, stop and accelerate again,” Elizabeth Ricks told ABC.

“I saw him hit Jason… and his body fell through the windshield. And then I heard gunshots. I think he fired the first shot through the windshield and three more times out of the vehicle.”

According to police, the black box of Jeffrey Hash’s vehicle did not record any collisions and Jason Walker’s body showed no evidence of impacts other than bullets.

The officer was placed on administrative leave, but was not arrested or charged at this stage.

The investigations were entrusted to state officials.

“We have reason to believe that this is a case of ‘first shoot, then ask’ style, a frequent philosophy among security forces,” Crump said in a statement.

American police officers kill an average of 1,000 people a year, mostly African Americans.

However, agents are rarely prosecuted, although large anti-racism protests in the summer of 2020 began to make a difference in the courts.

