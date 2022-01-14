Ukraine is targeted by cyber attack, after US-Russia standoff – 01/14/2022

“Ukrainians! … All information about you has been made public. Be afraid and expect the worst. It’s your past, present and future.” It is with this message that the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine woke up this Friday, the target of a coordinated attack on various organs of the Kiev government. With a map of the country crossed out, the message still made reference to the “historical land” that Ukraine represents to Russians.

After the failure of negotiations between NATO, the United States and Russia, Ukraine is the target of an intense cyber attack. This Friday, the websites of ministries and public agencies went offline,

The country that was part of the Soviet Union is at the center of tension between the West and Moscow. The Kremlin alleges that the Americans and Europeans are violating a promise they made in the 1990s that there would be no NATO expansion into the countries of the former communist bloc and considered by Russia to be its area of ​​influence.

The US government, however, rejects the thesis and insists that all countries are sovereign to decide which alliance they want to join. For Washington, this principle also applies to Kiev. Tension rose to a new height after the Russians deployed more than 100,000 troops to the Ukrainian border, prompting the White House to warn that it would impose sanctions on Vladimir Putin if any gesture of aggression is identified.

The crisis has now gained a new chapter with cyber attacks. In Kiev, diplomats admit they do not know the source of the aggression. But they point out that Russians have participated in similar events in the past. In the middle of Ukraine’s harsh winter in 2015, alleged Russian hackers left 250,000 Ukrainians without electricity and therefore without heating.

On Friday, the Ukrainian government called the event a “major cyberattack” and indicated that the police had opened an investigation. But it guarantees that data has not been stolen.

The attack prompted European diplomacy to convene an emergency meeting, while governments across the region expressed solidarity with Kiev authorities. The European Union, without mentioning the possibility of Russian involvement, condemned the acts and promised to support the Ukrainian authorities, including with resources.

“Unfortunately, we knew this could happen,” said Josep Borell, head of European diplomacy. “I can’t blame anyone as I have no evidence.” But we can imagine.”

Since the beginning of the week, different governments have been warning about the need for a firm response by Europe in the face of Russian aggression.