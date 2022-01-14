Ultra Rumble is announced and will be free

Bandai Namco revealed My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble in the latest issue of Weekly Jump, one of the most famous anime magazines in Japan. The game’s proposal is based on a battle royale and, to the delight of many otakus, it will be free.

So far, no release date or window has been confirmed, but information suggests that the game will have sessions with up to 24 players – possibly to play with a cast of heroes from the most varied of the anime.

The promotional material shows some photos with the gameplay, where it is also possible to see the heroes All Might, the protagonist Midoriya Izuku, Katsuki Bakugou, Shoto Todoroki and the villain Shigaraki Tomura.

Bandai also confirmed plans for a closed beta of My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble. It is not yet possible to register on the official website, but the dates of the sessions and other information will be available there soon.

Will My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble also come to the west?

My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble will be released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. On the other hand, Bandai didn’t make it very clear in the material if the game also comes to the west, so we’ll have to wait for official information in the next few days.

Did you like the game proposal, dear reader? Comment in the session below!