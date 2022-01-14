Underground heritage takes part of the history of Minas and reminds us of Drummond – Gerais

Meet the ‘herona’ who avoided deaths in the landslide in Ouro Preto
For the superintendent of Minas at Iphan, Dbora do Nascimento França, it is a moment of sadness, but also of hope: “Ouro Preto is memory, commitment and overcoming since the Inconfidência Mineira. And so on.”
In a statement, Iphan reported that the property had been closed since 2012, when a stretch of the slope occurred, compromising an existing annex at the back of the lot. “There were no casualties, since shortly before the incident, the Civil Defense of Ouro Preto, together with the Municipal Civil Guard, blocked the surrounding roads, after noticing signs of earth moving. The area had been monitored by the Civil Defense since the end of 2021, due to the heavy rains that affect the region.”
According to the note from the federal authority, “the Iphan Technical Office was at the site a few minutes after the disaster, and has been monitoring the progress of the situation, through constant exchange of information with the municipal government and other competent entities.” The Public Ministry of Minas Gerais informed that it will investigate the facts and responsibilities regarding the collapse of the historic building. The First Prosecutor’s Office of Ouro Preto has launched an investigation into the destroyed property yesterday and also into the former Varejo da Estação, on 12/15/2011. In the survey, there are technical documents produced over the years testing geological risk, classified as “high to very high” landslide susceptibility.
To understand the extent of the loss, it is worth knowing that Solar Baeta Neves was built at the end of the 19th century by the state senator and mayor of Ouro Preto, Alfredo Baeta. According to Iphan, the oldest record on the property indicates that the land was acquired in 1890 by the Baeta Neves family. The house was built in the following two years, on the banks of the Crego do Funil, near the Railway Station, the place that was most developed in the city, before the transfer of the capital to Belo Horizonte. The house underwent restoration work in 2010, through the Monumenta Program.
historic losses
Minas has already lost many important buildings – or part of them – in cities with a colonial past, the most recent case being the walls that collapsed at Solar Melo Viana, in Sabar, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte. Undoubtedly, it is necessary that the collapse in Ouro Preto serves as a lesson, as it lights the warning signal for the preservation of the rich heritage of Minas. In Santa Luzia (RMBH), Solar da Baronesa, in the Historic Center, demands attention from the authorities, as there has even been a court decision asking for the 19th century building to be vacated because it poses serious risks.