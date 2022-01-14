Understand how alcohol harms the exercise routine – Vogue

+



Understand how alcohol consumption affects your workouts (Photo: PAMELA HANSON)

After a season of holiday parties and alcohol-fueled vacations, some of us choose to join the bandwagon. Dry January to start the year looking to build healthier habits. However, even those who are focused on the fitness life may need extra motivation to cut down or stop drinking.

However, one thing you can be sure of: avoiding alcohol is undoubtedly a good thing when it comes to health in general, as well as allowing your body to benefit more from each workout. By giving up or reducing the intake of alcohol, you will notice a better performance of your body in the practice of exercises.

here are some insights from experts on how alcohol affects your workouts:

Dehydration

When your skin wakes up ultra-dry, you know last night’s mojitos had an effect on you. “Alcohol is a diuretic and drains moisture from the body,” says Caroline Wilson, nutritionist at health and nutrition brand Kitchenistic, adding that 90% of hangover symptoms manifest as a direct result of dehydration. Water is the key to keeping our body functioning healthy – which is nothing new – and it also helps regulate body temperature. So when we are dehydrated, exercise can become more difficult.

“If alcohol is in your system, your heart rate will increase faster than normal and your body temperature will rise significantly, making exercise uncomfortable. You’ll also sweat more than you’re used to, which will dehydrate your body even more,” says Wilson. When drinking, try alternating the alcoholic beverage with a glass of water, which will not stop dehydration but will help relieve it.

muscle fatigue

Responsible for cramps, lactic acid builds up when we drink alcohol, which increases the likelihood of more painful workouts during a hangover — and, let’s face it, cramps are pretty uncomfortable. “Other negative impacts of the substance are muscle fatigue and a decrease in the secretion of growth hormones, which are vital for both building muscle and repairing it,” says Wilson. “If you drink constantly, your post-workout recovery time will be longer, making it harder to build muscle fibers.”

Affected performance

While it seems that low alcohol consumption doesn’t affect how you exercise, it has been shown that it can influence performance during exercise. One study showed that having a hangover can reduce aerobic performance by 11.4% the day after drinking.

sugar spikes

“Alcohol is often loaded with sugar, and when a food contains such a high glycemic load, it quickly turns into glucose once it’s fully digested,” says Wilson. This sudden increase means the body experiences inflammation, which can lead to water retention, bloating and fatigue when sugar levels drop again. “My recommendation is to avoid wines and cocktails or drinks with syrups if you are planning to exercise in the days after drinking, as they are full of sugar and will greatly affect your performance.”

reduced metabolism

Thanks to the stress that alcohol causes on the digestive system, the stomach and intestines start to work more slowly. “As digestive secretions decrease, the rate at which the body absorbs essential nutrients also decreases, which causes metabolism to slow down.” Wilson recommends consuming nutrient-dense foods (such as nuts and dark green vegetables) before drinking alcohol to help your digestive system function at its best, limiting the effects of alcohol on your metabolic rate.

Desires that are not healthy

The next day, after a few drinks, there is often a strong desire to consume fatty foods. “Alcohol stimulates the emergence of a chemical in the brain called galanin, which makes us want to eat high-fat foods.” The sluggish feeling associated with a diet devoid of nutrients means our bodies are not being fueled in the right way, which will make exercise more difficult.