Understand what Raphael Rezende’s role will be in Botafogo’s football department | botafogo

Raphael Rezende’s role has a little-known name for part of the Brazilian fans. After all, what does a Head Scout do? The former commentator of Grupo Globo will basically have the mission of mapping, analyzing and suggesting contracts. But the work of the journalist by training, with some CBF courses in the curriculum, goes beyond just analyzing the player market.

In addition to talking to the ge when making the switch from journalist to football club employee official, Raphael Rezende also gave an interview to “Troca de Passes”, “Redação sportv” and to Botafogo TV. In all of them, the head scout explained a little about some of the tasks he will have in his new job.

– Looking inward is essential for us to have this condition of looking in the market for opportunities that make sense for the club (…). Of course, it is necessary to understand the demands of the coaching staff, what we have in terms of production and capacity in base and transition to the professional, so that we can also find opportunities within the club. From there, identify players in the market that make sense on a day-to-day basis. It is an area that is always in contact with the others within the football organization chart, also with an eye towards the base.

Raphael will not be restricted to bringing in new players. In addition to knowing how to assess whether the base players can meet a demand in the professional team, he will also have the mission to find places for players who don’t have so many opportunities in Botafogo.

– We want to transform Botafogo into a proactive club, so that we do not react to the market, but that we are able to identify opportunities before we have to compete with other teams that at times may be in a better situation to get certain signings. The head scout that looks for opportunities for the team and also outlets for those who have not found an opportunity, is a two-way street.

