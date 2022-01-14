Understand why Patati’s renewal became urgent at Santos and was resolved in record time | saints

Santos announced last Thursday that young Weslley Patati’s contract was renewed until December 2024. If it weren’t for the player’s own will, Edu Dracena’s decisive performance and details of the agreement, the course of this story could be different.

Weslley Patati, just 18 years old, arrived at the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior, the biggest showcase of Brazilian football’s youth categories, with a contract only until the end of 2022. The short term is seen, among clubs, as a risk, since that in six months the boy could already sign with any other team to leave for free at the beginning of 2023.

To “worse” the situation of Santos, Patati entered the field in the debut of the Copa São Paulo, scored two goals and gained prominence. It could become a problem there. But that’s not what happened.

1 of 2 Weslley Patati signs new contract with Santos — Photo: Pedro Ernesto Guerra Azevedo/Santos FC Weslley Patati signs new contract with Santos — Photo: Pedro Ernesto Guerra Azevedo/Santos FC

Immediately, Santos football executive Edu Dracena, base manager Felipe Gil and football manager Guilherme Lipi sprang into action. The trio sought out businessman Maurice Cohen, who takes care of Patati’s career, to deal with the renewal, which was already in the club’s plans and gained an air of urgency.

In all, there were two online meetings with those involved. Santos, in search of a balance between salaries of the basic categories, did not offer millionaire figures for Patati. The player got it. He understood that this is not the time to think only about the financial issue and decided to believe in a shorter contract, only until December 2024, to sign. He wants to make history at Peixe.

Edu Dracena’s participation in the negotiations also valued Weslley Patati. Those who take care of the player’s career saw the presence of the club’s football executive as a demonstration of importance for the boy.

Patati’s contract does not provide for millionaire figures right away, but it has three triggers: when the striker reaches the Santos professional and when he completes two different amounts of games for the team.

Patati also agreed to a slightly shorter contract because he is confident that he will reach the professional level, he will stand out and, then, he will be able to discuss a new, longer agreement, with better numbers.

Last Tuesday, Santos and the player reached an agreement, just five days after his debut in the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior. On Wednesday, legal departments exchanged documents during the day and, at night, Patati signed his contract with Peixe, after helping the team qualify for the third phase of Copinha, with a 3-0 victory over Chapadinha.

Now, Patati will have the time and peace of mind to stand out among his under-20 teammates before making it to professional.