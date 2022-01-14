Unimed Fortaleza has a record positivity rate, with 52%

In the first ten days of January, the Unimed Fortaleza Network has already performed more RT-PCR exams for the diagnosis of Covid-19 than in any month of 2021. Another alarming data is the positivity rate of samples from suspected patients, which reached 52%. Index never reached before in the period of the pandemic.

Table of Contents About the subject Subscribe to THE POVO+

Check out the full publication tags

About the subject

The information was published by the president of the cooperatives, doctor Elias Leite, through video on social networks. “We beat all records with regard to emergency care, both in our hospital and in the virtual emergency room. And in the pediatric center the numbers were also very high”, he warned.

Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

He commented on the “bottleneck” for carrying out exams in Brazil, including the risk of lacking supplies for the exams. “The exams are taking longer, the amount is very large”, he said. Hospitalization numbers continue to rise at Unimed Regional Hospital (HRU). In the unit, 42 patients are hospitalized with confirmed or suspected influenza.

Compared to this Tuesday, 11, 23 more people diagnosed with Covid-19 were hospitalized, totaling 94 on Thursday, 13. Two people were admitted to Intensive Care Units (ICU), totaling 25. Currently, there are 11 patients using a respirator, one less compared to Tuesday.

“We’re going to stay together until the end. We already know how to do it. We’ve been through much more difficult times and now we’re going to overcome the same way,” said Elias Leite, addressing employees, cooperative members and customers. He added that this Friday, the 14th, the cooperative should hold a meeting to define whether measures such as the suspension of elective surgeries and the opening of a field hospital will be taken.

Check out the full publication

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags