Unimed has a record of attendances and evaluates reopening field hospital in Fortaleza | Ceará

The board of Hospital da Unimed Fortaleza will hold a meeting this Friday (14) to define whether to reopen the field hospital or whether there will be a suspension of elective surgeries due to the high demand of patients with suspected Covid-19 in the emergencies of the hospital. network in the capital of Ceará.

The information was communicated by the president of Unimed, the doctor Elias Leite, in a video released on social networks, on Thursday night (13). “Tomorrow we have a meeting to define what we are going to do, if we are going to have to suspend elective surgery, if we are going to have to open a field hospital,” said Elias Leite.

Fortaleza has an accelerated increase in Covid-19 with an average of almost 200 cases per day in the last week, says bulletin

As the president of Unimed, the numbers of patients hospitalized in units of the network continue to rise. “This week we broke all records in emergency care both in our hospital and in our virtual emergency room. In the pediatric center the numbers were also very high”, said Elias.

From Tuesday (11) to Thursday (13) the number of patients hospitalized for Covid at Unimed went from 71 to 94 patients, 23 more. The number of people in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) was 22 and on the fifth it became 25. Patients using respirators fell from 12 to 11.

Also according to Elias Leite, Unimed performed until Monday (10) more RT-PCR exams to diagnose Covid than in any month of 2021 and the results are surprising doctors, due to the high rate of positives for the new coronavirus. coronavirus.

“In addition to the fact that we had an increase in this amount, another thing that draws attention, the positivity of the tests reached a point where we had not had until now in the pandemic. We are currently with 52% of positive tests for Covid” , says Elijah.