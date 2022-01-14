UnitedHealth negotiates sale of control of Amil ten years after acquisition

After having transferred the portfolio of individual plans from amil for APS, the American UnitedHealth Group (UHG) takes another step to reduce its operations in Brazil and negotiates the sale of control of the health, ten years after acquiring the company, in a transaction worth R$ 10 billion.

The country’s major health groups have already been surveyed, such as Sul América and Bradesco Insurance, but the dispute, at that moment, would be more fierce between the giant D’Or Network, owner of São Luís hospitals, and the Bueno family, the founders of Amil and which also controls the dasa.

The exit strategy comes after a series of attempts to revitalize the business. The American UHG has not been able to reverse the situation of Amil since its acquisition, in 2012. First, it tried to carry out a restructuring process in the company, with staff cuts and the change of executives.

Then, he tried to implement Optum in Brazil, a technology company specializing in health that is successful in the US, but which has not taken off here. In the American market, UHG is a giant in the healthcare sector. In the third quarter of last year alone, it profited US$ 4 billion. On the American stock exchange, it is valued at US$ 445 billion.

Paying to ‘sell’

Amil’s portfolio of individual plans, a sector that for years has been left aside by operators, who prefer corporate plans, has been running at a loss for years. In December, more than 370 thousand customers were transferred to a company called APS Personalized Health Care, in an operation that left many doubts among users, even leading to a request for clarification by Procon.

In response, the UHG said that nothing would change for the beneficiaries, who would continue to be served by the same accredited network, “supported by the same conditions of contracted services, with the same monthly fees and under the same rules of the regulatory agency”.

As the plans were loss-making, UHG paid R$3 billion to investment firm Fiord, an investment firm – the name behind APS. Before, it even probed other companies, which asked for even greater value to take over the portfolio. The deal also involved four Amil hospitals located in São Paulo and Curitiba, which are the most used by these beneficiaries.

About to leave

Now, after this adjustment, UHG tries to look for the interested party for control of Amil. The company has plans to keep a minority stake in assets, according to sources. BTG Pactual was the bank contracted by UHG.

Amil, according to data available on its website, has a network of 5.7 million beneficiaries, 7,400 laboratories, 19,500 employees and 19,700 physicians. The company also has 15 hospital units and 1,200 hospitals accredited to its network.

In Cade’s sights

The biggest interest on the side of Rede D’Or, a company that is highly capitalized and quite aggressive in acquisitions, would be in hospitals. However, according to sources, the transaction could be barred by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), due to potential market concentration. So one of the strategies on the table would be a division of assets. Rede D’Or currently has around 60 hospitals, in addition to being a relevant shareholder in the health plan operator Qualicorp.

If Rede D’Or takes part of Amil, it will be a curious outcome for an old fight between the companies. Amil even announced the disqualification of Rede D’Or, blaming the company for the increase in medical inflation.

Sought after, UnitedHealth, Rede d’Or, Bradesco Seguros, Dasa, SulAmérica informed that they do not comment on market rumors.