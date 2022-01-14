Unusual scene: lioness escorts wildebeest cub back to its mother – News

Nature never tires of surprising us, episode 198: A lioness was filmed as she escorted a wildebeest cub back to her herd, which saved it from potential predator attacks. Just to be clear, the wildebeest is one of the main prey for lions.

The video was posted on an official Tanzanian government Twitter account, which stated in the post that “the maternal instinct won out over the predatory instincts”.

The scene is considered extremely unusual, according to Pascal Shelutete, a spokesman for the National Parks Authority of Tanzania, which includes Serengeti National Park, where the scene was captured.

In an interview with the BBC, he recalled that lions are “hypercarnivorous” predators at the top of the food chain, which do not usually dispense with any animal species.

Among this vast menu, the zebras and wildebeests stand out, which generally move in packs and are less aggressive than buffaloes.

In the post’s comments, some hinted that the lioness could just be saving the meal for later, or using the cub to lure its mother, which would no doubt yield an even bigger meal.

