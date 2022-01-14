Unvaccinated Father Temporarily Loses Right to See Child in Canada | World

A Canadian father who has not been vaccinated against Covid-19 has temporarily lost the right to see his 12-year-old son.

A judge ruled that paternal visitation at this time would not be “best” for the child.

The decision, which came late last month, followed a request from the father for his visiting time to be extended over the holiday period.

Covid: Canadian province will charge ‘health tax’ to unvaccinated

Vaccination rate against Covid quadruples in Québec after proof of requirement to buy alcohol and marijuana

The trial is the first case of loss of rights of its kind for reasons of immunization known in Canada, according to the local newspaper “Le Devoir”.

The court decision suspends visitation rights until February, unless the father decides to get vaccinated.

The child’s mother, who was opposed to the father’s initial request for an extension of visitation time, told the court that she had recently discovered that the man had not been vaccinated – she showed him posts on social media in which she was opposed to vaccination.

The mother lives with her partner and two other children, who are too young to be vaccinated.

The judge ruled that it is not “the best thing for the child to have contact with the father”, given the recent increase in Covid-19 cases in the Canadian region of Quebec.

The province, which has the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in Canada, announced earlier this month that it will levy a “health tax” on unvaccinated people.

While only 12% of Québec residents who can be vaccinated have not been vaccinated, they account for more than 25% of all hospitalizations.