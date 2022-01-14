US Congressional Commission Investigating Capitol Raid Intimates YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Reddit | World

The Congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021, capitol raid on Thursday subpoenaed YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Reddit to ask for records detailing the use of social media to promote the attack.

Subpoenas were sent to YouTube parent Alphabet (Google); to the Facebook matrix (Meta); and two others, looking for records that could help explain “how the spread of disinformation and extremism contributed to the onslaught against our democracy,” confirmed Bennie Thompson, chairman of the committee investigating the act.

Thompson also wants to find out what steps, if any, these companies have taken to slow the spread of hate speech.

The main concern is to release the results of the investigations before the midterm elections, which will take place later in 2022. Some Americans fear that if the Democrats lose control of the House in the elections, there is a risk that the Republicans will dissolve the Commission.

Companies have until January 27 to comply with the subpoena. According to Reuters, Twitter declined to comment and spokespersons for Meta and Alphabet did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for Reddit said, “We have received the subpoena and will continue to work with the committee on their requests.”

“We cannot allow our important work to be delayed any further,” Thompson said.

The subpoenas are the latest development in the panel’s investigation into the causes of the attack on the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, and the role played by Trump, who promoted false claims that he lost a rigged election to Joe Biden.