US investigates new cases of Havana syndrome after reports in Paris and Geneva

Abhishek Pratap 4 hours ago News Comments Off on US investigates new cases of Havana syndrome after reports in Paris and Geneva 4 Views

https://br.sputniknews.com/20220113/eua-investigam-novos-casos-de-sindrome-de-havana-apos-relatos-em-paris-e-genebra-21021271.html

US investigates new cases of Havana syndrome after reports in Paris and Geneva

US investigates new cases of Havana syndrome after reports in Paris and Geneva

The US is investigating the emergence of possible new cases of Havana syndrome, after reports of new symptoms of the disease by US diplomats… 13.01.2022, Sputnik Brasil

2022-01-13T19:10-0300

2022-01-13T19:10-0300

2022-01-13T19:10-0300

international panorama

Paris

Cuba

Havana

Geneva

diplomats

us department of state

symptoms

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0d/21021555_0:0:2997:1685_1920x0_80_0_0_3173ceea26f148b1e5d0fbdd8a3558b2.jpg

According to the official, several government security agencies are working “actively” to identify the cause of these incidents “and whether they can be attributed to foreign agents”. ear, dizziness and a feeling of pressure in the head, first reported by US diplomats in 2016 in the capital of Cuba, which inspired the name of the still mysterious disease. US diplomats have also described symptoms consistent with the syndrome in China, Russia, Tajikistan, Austria and African countries. The potential new cases were revealed by the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal, on Thursday morning (13). In Geneva, according to the publication, three employees showed similar symptoms. to those of Havana syndrome and at least one of them was transferred to the US for treatment. In Paris, US embassy officials reported a suspicious case.

https://br.sputniknews.com/20220113/mosquito-infectado-com-virus-da-dengue-pica-mais-vezes-para-melhor-transmitir-doenca-diz-pesquisa-21018786.html

Paris

Cuba

Havana

Geneva

2022

Sputnik Brazil

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

br_BR

Sputnik Brazil

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0d/21021555_66:0:2797:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fe10824d091f7bc38c177fbee17ea77b.jpg

Sputnik Brazil

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

paris, cuba, havana, geneva, diplomats, us department of state, symptoms

The US is investigating the emergence of possible new cases of Havana syndrome, after reports of new symptoms of the disease by US diplomats in Paris, France, and Geneva, Switzerland, the State Department said on Thursday. (13).

“We are investigating reports of anomalous health incidents [IAH] wherever they are reported,” a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik.

According to the official, several government security agencies are working “actively” to identify the cause of these incidents “and whether they can be attributed to foreign agents”.

THE Havana Syndrome is the name given to a series of symptoms, such as earaches, dizziness and a feeling of pressure in the head, first reported by US diplomats in 2016 in the capital of Cuba, which inspired the name of the still mysterious disease.

US diplomats also already described symptoms consistent with the syndrome in China, Russia, Tajikistan, Austria, and African countries.

Fiocruz warns about summer epidemic of chikungunya, dengue and zika - Sputnik Brasil, 1920, 01.13.2022

Mosquito infected with dengue virus bites more often to better transmit disease, says research
The potential new cases were revealed by the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal on Thursday morning (13).
In Geneva, according to the publication, three employees showed symptoms similar to those of Havana syndrome and at least one of them was transferred to the US for treatment. In Paris, US embassy officials reported a suspicious case.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Government to allocate R$ 3 billion to cities affected by rains

President Jair Bolsonaro said this Thursday (13th) that he will sign an MP (provisional measure) …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved