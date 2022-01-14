US investigates new cases of Havana syndrome after reports in Paris and Geneva

https://br.sputniknews.com/20220113/eua-investigam-novos-casos-de-sindrome-de-havana-apos-relatos-em-paris-e-genebra-21021271.html
Havana syndrome is a set of symptoms, including headaches, nausea, hearing loss, tinnitus in the ear, dizziness and a feeling of pressure in the head, first reported by US diplomats in 2016 in the capital of Cuba, which inspired the name of the still mysterious disease. US diplomats have also described symptoms consistent with the syndrome in China, Russia, Tajikistan, Austria and African countries. The potential new cases were revealed by the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal, on Thursday morning (13). In Geneva, according to the publication, three employees showed similar symptoms to those of Havana syndrome and at least one of them was transferred to the US for treatment. In Paris, US embassy officials reported a suspicious case.
The US is investigating the emergence of possible new cases of Havana syndrome, after reports of new symptoms of the disease by US diplomats in Paris, France, and Geneva, Switzerland, the State Department said on Thursday. (13).
“We are investigating reports of anomalous health incidents [IAH] wherever they are reported,” a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik.
According to the official, several government security agencies are working “actively” to identify the cause of these incidents “and whether they can be attributed to foreign agents”.
US diplomats also already described symptoms consistent with the syndrome in China, Russia, Tajikistan, Austria, and African countries.