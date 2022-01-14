US Supreme Court blocks Biden’s decision to impose vaccination on companies | World

The United States Supreme Court on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden’s decision to impose Covid-19 vaccination on companies with more than 100 employees, dealing a severe blow to the Democratic leader’s efforts against pandemic.

At the same time, the highest American judicial instance validated the vaccination obligation for public employees of health institutions that depend on federal funds.

The court acted after hearing arguments last Friday in the legal fight over temporary mandates issued in November by two federal agencies aimed at increasing U.S. vaccination rates and make workplaces and healthcare environments safer.

In November, the White House announced that it would require companies with more than 100 employees to ensure that their employees in the United States are immunized.

Employees who were not immunized would have to be tested at least once a week and also wear a mask in the workplace.

The measure aimed to reach 84 million workers, according to the White House (equivalent to 25% of the American population), and was announced on the day the country surpassed 750,000 deaths from the virus.

The US is the country with the most deaths and cases of Covid-19 in the world (844,000 and 63.2 million, respectively), ahead of Brazil (620,000 and 22.7 million) and India (485,000 and 36.3 million). millions).

Although the US led the vaccination against Covid-19 in the world in the beginning, the Biden administration began to find it difficult to convince part of the population to be immunized.

This caused the vaccination campaign to stagnate and the number of cases and deaths skyrocketed in the country, especially in states with lower vaccine coverage and among unimmunized Americans – what came to be called the “pandemic of the unvaccinated”.

After record cases in the USA, Joe Biden once again emphasizes to the population the importance of vaccination