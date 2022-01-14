US: Supreme Court vetoes Biden measure to impose vaccination – News

The United States Supreme Court on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden’s decision to impose Covid-19 vaccination on companies with more than 100 employees, dealing a severe blow to the Democratic leader’s efforts.

But, in contrast, the highest American judicial instance validated the obligation to vaccinate public employees of health institutions that depend on federal funds.

The court’s six conservative judges voted against the move Biden announced in September to make vaccinations or weekly Covid tests mandatory in big companies. Meanwhile, the three liberals voted in favor.

Meanwhile, in the case of public health workers, mandatory vaccinations passed in a 5-4 vote, in which Conservative Justices John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh voted with the three Liberals.

“Disappointed”

After learning of the Supreme Court’s decision, Biden regretted the blockade against his decision to enforce immunization and testing.

“I am disappointed that the Supreme Court has decided to block common-sense, life-saving requirements” that were aimed at “employees of large corporations and based squarely on science and law,” he said in a statement.

Biden also called on businessmen to “do what’s right to protect the health and economy of Americans.”