The United States will respond “decisively” if Russia takes missiles or military infrastructure to Venezuela and Cuba, Jake Sullivan, national security adviser to US President Joe Biden, said on Thursday.

At a news conference, Sullivan added that the issue was not discussed during talks between Washington and Moscow last week and said it could be a “bluff” by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who should not be taken too seriously. Really.

“If Russia moves in that direction, we will deal with it decisively,” Sullivan told a White House news conference, without elaborating on his response.

Speaking to Russian international television channel “RTVI” on Thursday, Riabkov said the US and NATO had rejected Russia’s demands on security guarantees and ruled out a prompt resumption of negotiations with the West.

Asked about Moscow’s response measures, the Russian diplomat did not rule out the installation of military infrastructure in Cuba and Venezuela: “I don’t want to confirm anything or rule out anything,” he declared.

When asked about the matter, the chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, considered “worrying” the possibility of Russia transferring missiles to these countries.