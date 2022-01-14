Vaccination against Covid-19 advances this Thursday, 13 – Portal PJF

With a focus on advancing the application of booster doses, vaccination against Covid-19 continues this Thursday, 13. In addition to the booster vaccine, the first and second doses are still available. The 42 Basic Health Units (UBSs) spread across all regions of the city, the Espaço Cidade and the Department of Health for the Elderly (DSI) carry out the vaccination. We reinforce the importance of receiving the booster vaccine and ask that all those who received the 2nd dose at least four months ago look for a vaccination post to increase your protection against the virus.

Second doses of AstraZeneca, Coronavac, Janssen and Pfizer immunizers, in addition to booster vaccines, are available on an ongoing basis. The 2nd dose of Janssen is intended for all people who received the first dose of this immunizer on August 13th or earlier. The interval between the 1st and 2nd application of AstraZeneca is eight weeks; from Coronavac is 28 days; and Pfizer’s, 21 days. The interval from the 2nd dose to the application of the booster vaccine is four months. Therefore, everyone who received D2 on or before September 13 can get the booster shot.

Vaccination takes place at Espaço Cidade, at the new time from 1 pm to 7 pm; in the ten reference UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am; in the other 33 units, also from 8 am to 11 am; and at the DSI, where immunization is exclusive to the public aged 60 and over, from 8 am to 11 am. The list with all the addresses and opening hours of the vaccination sites intended for each public is available at the end of this text.

second doses

astraZeneca – The application of the second dose of AstraZeneca follows the date described on the vaccination card. Therefore, all those with a return scheduled for January 13th or earlier receive the D2. Espaço Cidade, from 1 pm to 7 pm, and the ten reference UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am, offer the AstraZeneca D2.

coronavac – The application of the second dose of Coronavac immunizer follows the date described on the vaccine card. On this Thursday, all those with a return scheduled for January 13th or earlier receive the D2. Espaço Cidade, from 1 pm to 7 pm, the ten reference UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am, serve this public.

Janssen – The second doses of Janssen immunizer are intended for people who received the first dose of this vaccine on August 13 or earlier and are administered at Espaço Cidade, from 1 pm to 7 pm, and at the ten reference UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am.

pfizer – Anyone who received the first dose of Pfizer on December 23 or before can look for one of the immunization stations to receive the second. Espaço Cidade, from 1 pm to 7 pm; the ten reference UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am, and in the other 33 UBSs, also from 8 am to 11 am, provide the D2 of the immunizing agent on Thursday.

Booster doses

Booster shots are intended for people aged 18 and over who have received their second four months ago or more and are applied in the ten reference UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am; in another 33 UBSs, also from 8 am to 11 am; and at Espaço Cidade, from 1 pm to 7 pm. Elderly people aged 60 and over, who will receive the first, second or booster vaccine, in addition to these places, can be vaccinated at the DSI, from 8 am to 11 am. the immunosuppressed, who received D2 for at least 28 days, should also receive the booster dose. This public can be vaccinated at Espaço Cidade, from 1 pm to 7 pm; in the ten reference UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am, and in another 33 units, also from 8 am to 11 am.

People who will receive the first dose must present originals and copies of photo identification (such as identity document (RG) or driver’s license) and CPF, in case the number does not appear on the identification, in addition to the registration form. Vaccination printed and completed. Pre-teens and teenagers who do not have an identity document can present a birth certificate.

People who are going to receive D2 or the booster dose need to present only the vaccination record, the vaccine card and a photo identification document, while the immunosuppressed, in addition to these documents, must present a report or medical certificate dated, a maximum of 12 months, proving the condition. This public can search for the booster dose from 28 days after receiving the 2nd dose. Proof of residency is not required

We reinforce the request for everyone who is going to be vaccinated to take, printed and filled out, the Vaccination Form, whose model is available at PJF website, this facilitates the screening and speeds up the vaccination process.

Check out the Covid-19 vaccination schedule for Thursday, January 13:

First doses for all people 12 years and older

Espaço Cidade, from 1 pm to 7 pm; the 10 reference UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am; and in another 33 units, also from 8 am to 11 am.

Booster vaccination for seniors 60 years and older who received the second dose 4 months ago (September 13) or earlier

Espaço Cidade, from 1 pm to 7 pm; 10 reference UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am, in the other 33 units, from 8 am to 11 am; and at the DSI, also from 8 am to 11 am.

Booster vaccination for people aged 18 and over who received their second dose 4 months ago (September 13) or earlier

Espaço Cidade, from 1 pm to 7 pm; 10 reference UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am; and in another 33 units, also from 8 am to 11 am,

Booster vaccination for immunosuppressed patients who received the second dose at least 28 days ago

Espaço Cidade, from 1 pm to 7 pm; in the 10 reference UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am, and in another 33 units, also from 8 am to 11 am.

Second doses of AstraZeneca for people with return scheduled on the card for January 13th or earlier

Espaço Cidade, from 1 pm to 7 pm, and at the 10 reference UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am.

Second doses of Coronavac for people scheduled to return on the card on January 13th or earlier

Espaço Cidade, from 1 pm to 7 pm, and at the 10 reference UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am.

Second doses of Janssen for all people who were vaccinated on or before August 13

Espaço Cidade, from 1 pm to 7 pm, and at the 10 reference UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am.

Second doses of Pfizer for everyone who received their first dose by December 23 or earlier

Espaço Cidade, from 1 pm to 7 pm; 10 reference UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am, and in another 33 units, also from 8 am to 11 am.

Addresses of vaccination sites

Department of Health for the Elderly (DSI)* – from 8 am to 11 am

Rua Batista de Oliveira, 943, Granbery.

*THE Department of Health for the Elderly performs the vaccination of the elderly from 60 years old who have to receive the first, second dose or the booster vaccine.

City Space, from 1pm to 7pm

Av. Barão do Rio Branco, 2234.

10 reference UBSs – from 8 am to 11 am

UBS Bairro Nossa Senhora de Lourdes, Rua Inácio Gama, 813;

UBS Benfica, Rua Guararapes, 106;

UBS Milho Branco, Rua Nicolau Schuery, s/n.

UBS Nossa Senhora Aparecida, Rua Nossa Senhora Aparecida, 775;

UBS Nossa Senhora das Graças, Rua Queluz 72;*

UBS Santa Cecília, Rua Gabriel Rodrigues, nº 900

UBS Santa Luzia, Rua Torreões, s/nº

UBS São Pedro, Rua João Lourenço Kelmer, 1433;

UBS Progresso, Rua Jorge Knopp, 119

UBS Vila Ideal, Avenida Francisco Valadares, 1910

Other 33 UBSs also vaccinate from 8 am to 11 am:

– UBS Alto Grajaú, Rua Doutor Leonel Jaguaribe, 178;

– UBS Bairro Industrial, Rua João Gualberto, 110;

– UBS Barreira do Triunfo, Avenida Juscelino Kubitscheck, s/nº;

– UBS Centro Sul, Av. Barão do Rio Branco, 3132, Centro;

– UBS Cidade do Sol, Rua Gustavo Capanema, 70;

– UBS Dom Bosco, Rua João Manata, 93;

– UBS Esplanada, Rua Bias Fortes, 74;

– UBS Filgueiras, Rua Orlando Riani, 2200;

– UBS Furtado de Menezes, Rua Furtado de Menezes, 19;

– UBS Grama, Praça Áureo Carneiro s/n;

– UBS Granjas Bethânia, Rua Nove de Julho, 294;

– UBS Ipiranga, Rua Etiene Loures, 85;

– UBS Jardim da Lua, Rua Natalino José de Paula, 314;

– UBS Jardim Esperança, Rua Padre João Micheleto, 35;

– UBS Jardim Natal, Rua Tenente Lucas Drumond, 370;

– UBS Joquei Clube I, Rua Antonio Armando Pereira, 140;

– UBS Joquei Clube II, Rua Antônio Guimarães Peralva, 130;

– UBS Linhares, Rua Ministro Odilon Braga, s/nº;

– UBS Marumbi, Rua Barão do Retiro, 1462;

– UBS Monte Castelo, Rua Doutor Oswaldo Mascarenhas, s/nº;

– UBS Nova Era, Rua Guimarães Júnior, 850;

– UBS Retiro, Rua Sebastião Cardoso, 41;

– UBS Santa Cruz, Rua Doutor Antônio Mourão Guimarães, 245;

– UBS Santa Efigênia, Rua José Ferreira, 13;

– UBS Santa Rita, Rua José Vicente, 390;

– UBS Santo Antônio, Rua Pedro Trogo, 285;

– UBS Santos Dumont, Rua Álvaro José Rodrigues, 25;

– UBS São Judas Tadeu; Rua Ernesto Pancini, 446;

– UBS São Sebastião; Rua Jorge Raimundo, 209;

– UBS Parque Guarani, Rua Sofia Rafael Zacarias, 685;

– UBS Teixeiras; Rua Custódio Furtado de Souza, 131;

– UBS Vale Verde; Rua Marciano Pinto, 685;

– UBS Vila Esperança; Rua Nova, 30;

– UBS Vila Olavo Costa; Rua Jacinto Marcelino, 16.