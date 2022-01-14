Vaccine for children: doses of Pfizer begin to arrive in the states; check it out | Health

The first doses of Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years began to arrive in the states this Friday (14). It will be up to the states and municipalities to define the application schedule.

Until 7 am this Friday, the doses arrived in the Federal District, Espírito Santo and Pará. In some states, there was a delay in the delivery of doses: Acre, Bahia, Ceará, Minas Gerais, Goiás, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro and Rio Grande do Norte did not receive the vaccines until the time set by the Ministry of Health.

The flight with the first batch of vaccines arrived in Brazil at dawn on Thursday (13). The initial information was that, with the exception of São Paulo, where transport would be by land, all other states in the country, plus the Federal District, would receive doses by plane. However, in Rio de Janeiro, which would also receive the vaccines by air, the doses will arrive by land transport.

The Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorized, on December 16, the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years.

On December 5th, the federal government released the rules for vaccination: it will take place in descending order of age (from older to younger children), with priority given to those with comorbidity or permanent disabilities and to quilombola and indigenous children; without need for written authorization, provided that the father, mother or guardian accompanies the child at the time of vaccination; with eight week interval – a period longer than that provided for in the package insert, of three weeks.

See how the doses are being received in each state: