Vale raises emergency level at dam in Ouro Preto from 1 to 2 – Rádio Itatiaia

A dam owned by the mining company Vale, located in the municipality of Ouro Preto, had its emergency level raised from 1 to 2. According to the company, the protocol for the Área IX dam, which belongs to the Fábrica mine, was changed because of the strong rains that hit the region in recent days.

According to a Vale statement, the measure was necessary “after piezometric changes in the right abutment of the structure”. The company says that “studies and corrective actions” that have already been initiated by the company will be necessary.

The Area IX dam was placed at emergency level 1 in June 2020, on a preventive basis, according to Vale, for “detailing its characteristics and safety conditions”. The structure is deactivated, has a volume of tailings of 640 thousand m³ and is part of the company’s decommissioning program.

“Vale informs that there is no permanent occupation of people and no additional evacuation is necessary. The measure initiated today has no impact on production”, says Vale, in a note.

Piracicaba River

The mining company also informs that a dike located at the Água Limpa mine, in the city of Rio Piracicaba, in the central region of Minas Gerais, was included in emergency level 1, also because of the heavy rains in the region.

“The Elefante dike serves to contain sediments and is in the process of decharacterization”, said Vale, which confirmed the adoption of corrective measures at the site.

“Vale emphasizes that the global stability of the Elefante dam was not compromised and that there is no permanent occupation of people in the corresponding Self-Rescue Zone. There are also no impacts on the company’s production,” the company said.

Finally, Vale said that it informed the Minas Gerais Government and the Public Ministry about the issues involving the Ouro Preto dam and the Rio Piracicaba dam and that the structures are monitored by engineers.

Construction

In July, Vale announced the completion of a 95-meter-high, 330-meter-long wall at the Fábrica Mine. The structure has the capacity to retain tailings from the Forquilhas I, II, III, IV and Group dams. According to Vale, “the structure increases the safety of people living in nearby communities and protects the Secondary Safety Zones of the aforementioned dams, which include part of the municipalities of Itabirito, Raposos, Rio Acima and Nova Lima, in addition to three neighborhoods of Belo Horizon”.