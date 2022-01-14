Vale raises emergency level of dam in Ouro Preto – Gerais

Vale raised the emergency level of the Area IX dam, at the Fábrica Mine, in Ouro Preto (photo: Disclosure)

On Thursday (13/1), Vale raised the emergency level from 1 to 2 at the Area IX dam, at the Fábrica Mine, in Ouro Preto, in the Central Region of Minas. According to the mining company, the measure was necessary because there were piezometric changes in the right abutment of the structure, associated with the heavy rains that hit the region. The situation demands studies and corrective actions, already initiated by the company. Also according to Vale, this dam is already deactivated and is part of the company’s Dam De-characterization Program. The National Mining Agency (ANM) confirmed the information and stressed that there is no need to evacuate the area, as this has already occurred before.

another change

Vale also announced this Thursday (13) that level 1 of the Elefante dam has been started, at the gua Limpa mine, in Rio Piracicaba, in the Central Region of Minas. This occurred after an erosion in the right abutment of the structure, due to heavy rains in the region.

The mining company assured that it is already carrying out corrective measures at the site and that it has already informed the competent bodies and the technical audits of the Public Ministry of the State of Minas Gerais of the changes in the emergency levels of the two dams.

These changes took place on the same day that the Civil Defense of Ouro Preto registered a landslide on Morro da Forca, which destroyed two historic houses.