Vanguard and Warzone will have bugs fixed

After continuous criticism from players for the excess of bugs, Activision had to officially position itself to promise fixes in Call of Duty: Vanguard, Warzone and Modern Warfare. Players of the first two titles have followed errors that make the experience unfair and hinder the competition, like even invisible skins.

On the franchise’s official Twitter, the publisher said it understands players’ frustration and that teams are “working hard” to release new updates as soon as possible. Check out the full statement:

A message to our community. pic.twitter.com/a4xJTxVuGF — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 13, 2022

We want a minute to talk about game fixes. We hear you and understand your frustrations. Our teams are hard at work fixing issues in Vanguard, Warzone and Modern Warfare. Update will be released as soon as possible. We want everyone to have a flawless experience, no matter what game, mode or platform they play on. Your feedback is a critical part of our development process to make games the best they can be. Stay tuned for real-time updates.

Following the publication, the publisher revealed that it fixed a collision bug in Call of Duty: Warzone that caused players to pass through objects and balanced the Akimbo Double Barrel Shotgun’s range. Additionally, it claimed to be investigating the invisible skins bug, console performance issues, and purchase station freezes.

Regarding Call of Duty: Vanguard, rebirths, weapon challenges and multiplayer stability have already been adjusted. Sledgehammer Games is currently working on balancing weapons and grenades, as well as issues with the attack dog kill series, matchmaking, Zombies servers, and more.

More fixes in Call of Duty: Warzone

Raven Software released the latest patch for the battle royale this Thursday (13). In addition to balancing the Akimbo Shotgun, it also fixed the crashes on the PlayStation 5. Know everything!