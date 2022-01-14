Vasco agrees to hire midfielder Matheus Barbosa, ex-Cruzeiro, and reaches the 11th reinforcement for the season

In search of a midfielder to build the game, Vasco agreed to hire midfielder Matheus Barbosa, 27 years old, who wore the shirts of Cruzeiro and Atlético-GO in 2021.

Vasco agreed to hire his 11th reinforcement for the season. This Thursday (13), the carioca club finalized the agreement for the midfielder Matheus Barbosa, who in 2021 wore the shirts of cruise and Atlético-GO. The information was first published by “GE” and confirmed by the report of the ESPN.com.br.

The negotiation involved three parties: Vasco himself, the Hawaii and Atlético-GO, a team for which the midfielder was on loan until December. The last two gave the ‘ok’ for the release of the midfielder, who this Thursday signed the termination of his contract with the Dragon.

Matheus Barbosa arrives at Vasco definitively, with a contract valid for 2 years. It was defined that the club from Rio will keep 70% of the athlete’s pass, while Avaí will have 20% and Atlético-GO will have 10%.

The hiring comes to fulfill one of the desires of coach Zé Ricardo, who asked for a midfielder to build the game.

Zé Ricardo, Vasco’s coach, during training at CT Moacyr Barbosa Rafael Ribeiro/CR Vasco da Gama

Last season, Matheus Barbosa wore the Cruzeiro and Atlético-GO shirts. At the Minas Gerais club, he was the absolute starter, they were 27 games with 7 goals scored. already in Dragon, was a reserve and played 11 matches, with a single goal and one assistance.

revealed by Guild, the midfielder arrived on loan at Avaí in 2018 and was hired permanently the following year. Since 2020, he has been on loan consecutively, including a spell at cuiabá, In the same year.

So far, the club from Rio de Janeiro has already announced 10 reinforcements officially for the season. Of these signings, four went to midfield: the midfielder Yuri Lara and the socks Isaac, Vitinho and Bruno Nazário, officially announced this Thursday. Matheus Barbosa will be the fifth reinforcement for the sector.