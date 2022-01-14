Vasco, Palmeiras, Cruzeiro and Lusa classified! See the results of this Thursday in the São Paulo Cup

The Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior has a busy Thursday, with knockout games for the second phase of the competition. THE Palmeiras thrashed Mauá and advanced to the third stage. THE Vasco, who beat Joinville, and the Portuguese, who passed through Avai, are still alive in the competition. THE Cruzeiro secured his place by making it 1-0 at Red Bull Bragantino.

Check out the results of this Thursday’s Cup (13):

*Desportivo Brasil 2 x 0 Ceará (in Porto Feliz) – know more

São Bernardo 0 x 2 Iape* (in Jundiaí)

ABC 1 x 2 Retro* (in Jaguariúna)

Londrina 0 x 1 São Caetano* (in São Bernardo)

*Osasco Audax 0 (5) x (3) 0 Ska Brasil (in Osasco)

*Vasco 4 x 0 Joinville (Santana de Parnaíba) – know more

Avail 1 x 2 Portuguese* (Guarulhos) – know more

*Atlético-GO 2 x 1 Água Santa (in Diadema)

* Palm trees 4 x 0 Mauá (in Diadema) – know more

*Canaã 2 x 1 Real Brasília (at Comendador Souza stadium)

Coritiba 1 x 3 Juventus* (on Rua Javari) – know more

Ibrachina 1 (4) x (5) 1 West* (Ibrachina Arena)

*Cruise 1 x 0 Red Bull Bragantino (in Itapira) – know more

*Qualified for the third round of the Cup