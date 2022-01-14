Vatican to impose restrictions on unvaccinated and use of PFF2

The Vatican has mandated the mandatory use of PFF2 masks in all indoor environments and will impose restrictions on staff and visitors who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 or recently cured.

The new rules are in a normative signed on January 5 by the president of the Government of the City-State, Archbishop Fernando Vérgez Alzaga, and by his secretary general, Sister Raffaella Petrini.

One of the changes is the mandatory use of PFF2 masks, the safest against the new coronavirus, in “all closed places”.

In addition, the country has suspended business travel and extended the “enhanced green pass” requirement to all visitors to the Vatican Museums and Gardens and congress participants.

This health certificate is only obtained by people who have been cured of covid for less than six months or who are already vaccinated. From January 31, all Vatican employees will also have to present the “enhanced green pass”.

According to the regulation, employees without this certificate “will not be able to access the workplace and will be considered absent without justification”, with the consequent suspension of salary during the period of absence. If this situation continues, the employee will be subject to disciplinary sanctions.

With this, the Vatican will no longer allow the entry of unvaccinated employees who test negative for covid. Until January 31, people not yet immunized who have contact with a positive case will only be able to return to work after 10 days of isolation, after a negative test.

If you have been vaccinated with two doses for more than four months, the individual will have to fulfill a five-day quarantine, from which he will also only come out with a negative test. Those immunized with two doses for less than 120 days or with the booster will be able to return to work using a PFF2 mask in closed and open environments.

Pope Francis himself has already had three doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.