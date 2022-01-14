Very rare veiled octopus is seen on the Great Barrier Reef, in Australia; watch VIDEO | World

Images of a very rare veiled octopus were recorded in the Great Barrier Reef, in Australia, by marine biologist Jacinta Shackelton, who posted a video and photos of the animal on a social network. (watch above) .

With its long colorful floating tail, the species is so rare that to date there are only four sightings recorded at the site. — the first 21 years ago.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

1 of 3 Veiled octopus spotted on the Great Barrier Reef, in Australia, by marine biologist Jacinta Shackelton — Photo: Reproduction Instagram/Jacinta Shackelton Veiled octopus spotted on the Great Barrier Reef, Australia, by marine biologist Jacinta Shackelton — Photo: Reproduction Instagram/Jacinta Shackelton

2 of 3 Veiled octopus spotted on the Great Barrier Reef, Australia, by marine biologist Jacinta Shackelton — Photo: Reproduction Instagram/Jacinta Shackelton Veiled octopus spotted on the Great Barrier Reef, Australia, by marine biologist Jacinta Shackelton — Photo: Reproduction Instagram/Jacinta Shackelton

The biologist said that she even had difficulties to continue breathing with her equipment because, emotional, she started screaming underwater by making sure it was really a veiled octopus (Tremoctopus Violaceus Violaceus).

“When I first saw it, I thought it might be a juvenile fish with long fins, but when it got closer I realized it was a female veiled octopus and I had an overwhelming sense of joy and excitement,” Shackelton told the British newspaper. The Guardian”.

3 of 3 Veiled octopus spotted on the Great Barrier Reef, Australia, by marine biologist Jacinta Shackelton — Photo: Reproduction Instagram/Jacinta Shackelton Veiled octopus spotted on the Great Barrier Reef, Australia, by marine biologist Jacinta Shackelton — Photo: Reproduction Instagram/Jacinta Shackelton

The certainty that it was a female happened because the males of the species are tiny and do not have a tail, which resembles a veil.

While a female can measure up to 2 meters, a male does not exceed 2.4 centimeters.

The rarity of sightings is attributed to the fact that the species lives mainly offshore, far from the coast.