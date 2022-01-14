Victor Martins: ‘Coutinho called up in the Brazilian team is unjustifiable’ – 01/13/2022

On the morning of this Thursday (13), coach Tite announced the call-up of the Brazilian team for the games against Paraguay and Ecuador, for the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Among the names, Philippe Coutinho returned to be present and shared reviews on the internet. In a bad phase at Barcelona, ​​the midfielder was recently loaned to Aston Villa, in England, where he will be managed by Steven Gerrard.

On the Ball Market’s Live Fim de Papo Especial, broadcast by UOL Esporte this Thursday (13), journalists Danilo Lavieri and Victor Martins reflected on the list released and analyzed the names that will enter the field.

“The names that generated the most controversy in Tite’s list were Philippe Coutinho, Daniel Alves and a little bit of Éverton Ribeiro. In terms of goalkeepers, we didn’t have so many news. Tite, as this player has been facing some resistance in recent times and is now consolidating. Then there’s Éverton Ribeiro who, for me, is a little controversial, after all, he’s not playing much ball even in Flamengo”, he began analyzing Daniel Lavieri.

“Philippe Coutinho hasn’t played for over a month and he continues to be remembered by Tite, obviously, for what he did in the past. There was that game at Mineirão in which he was inspired against Argentina, for the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers, and he should be in the memory of coach Tite until today”, said the journalist.

Then, Victor Martins made his analysis about the call-up and highlighted some names that he missed. In addition, he spoke about Philippe Coutinho.

“I’ll start by remembering some names that are here in Brazil, which are Hulk and Arana. It’s even understandable their absence because Atlético-MG’s last season ended on December 15th. Therefore, taking into account that the team only reappears next Monday, they would only have a week of training before appearing in the national team. I see Arana much more in the fight for the left-back than Hulk in the attack”, began saying the commentator.

“I was at Mineirão that night inspired by Coutinho and, really, he ended the game and, there, he looked like the great player he was. he hasn’t played anything else and his call-up to the national team today is unjustifiable. We’re rooting for him to recover at Aston Villa, but his call-up is incomprehensible”.

Finally, Victor Martins spoke about Daniel Alves and classified the athlete’s call-up as ‘more understandable’.

“The call-up of Daniel Alves is a little more understandable due to the lack of option for the position. If we look at it, Emerson himself who is there is not yet a player who convinces at the national team level”, concluded the journalist.

The next edition of Live Fim de Papo Especial of the ball market will be on Friday (14). You can follow the live on the Channel UOL, in the Score app UOL, on the UOL Esporte page, or on the UOL Esporte channel on Youtube.