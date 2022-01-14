VIDEO: after an increase in Covid-19 cases in Bahia, event registers agglomeration in Salvador | Bahia

The party “Me takes me to Bonfim”, held on the afternoon of this Thursday (13), registered great agglomeration at the Nautical Tourist Terminal of Bahia, in the neighborhood of Comércio, in Salvador. The case occurs on the same day that the state reached the mark of 7,000 active cases of Covid-19. [Veja no vídeo acima]
The event took place on the day that the Lavagem do Bonfim would traditionally take place, canceled because of the increase in cases of infected with the new coronavirus. The party had as attractions: Pericles, Tiee, Revelation and Escandurras.
Images that went viral on social media show thousands of people gathered at the show. Last Tuesday (11), the government of Bahia decreed that the maximum occupancy of the events will be 50% of the capacity of the place with a limit of 3 thousand people.
After an increase in cases of Covid-19 in Bahia, an event registers agglomeration in Salvador – Photo: Reproduction / Social Networks
JPP Produções, the company responsible for the party, issued a note after the state decree with new guidelines on the event, which would previously take place at the Fonte Nova Arena, but was transferred to the Nautical Tourist Terminal of Bahia.
The g1 contacted the company, which only stated that they had 2,580 payers, below the limit allowed by the government. However, he did not talk about having more than 50% of the space occupied, nor did he comment on the agglomerations.
