Video: In Extra sale in Fortaleza, customers dispute pieces of meat

On Wednesday (12), a video went viral on social networks in which customers appear disputing pieces of meat during a sale at the store of the Extra supermarket chain in the Parangaba neighborhood, in Fortaleza (CE). The franchise carried out the promotion of several items because of the closing of some units in the state. The information is from UOL.

The video, released by the portal O Vale, was recorded by digital influencer Wecton Rivas. The images show an Extra employee throwing pieces of meat in the direction of customers.

“All the pieces were costing R$10, which was normally R$40. So, it paid off. In the video it looks like they are giving away for free, but it was really a promotion. But everything was pretty cheap, especially drinks,” Wecton said.

Supermarket employees told UOL that some shopping carts were stolen by customers.

Closing of units

Some units of the Extra supermarket in the state of Ceará were sold to the Assaí Atacadista chain. Because of this, store items are up to 70% off, which should last until this Saturday (15th) or while stocks last.

