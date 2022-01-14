Viih Tube explains the reason for the lack of payment of the IPTU

Viih Tube, 21, explained the reason for the non-payment of the IPTU (Imposto Predial e Territorial Urbano) of his property in the Panamby region, in the South Zone of the capital of São Paulo.

This afternoon, through Instagram Stories, the former BBB and youtuber explained that she only remembered that she needed to pay the tax after discovering her debt.

“I woke up today with gossip that I didn’t pay my IPTU. What is it, people! Living alone is a lot of responsibility. A lot of taxes and things to pay. People found out that I didn’t pay my IPTU and I didn’t even know I hadn’t paid IPTU. Since Big Brother, I didn’t pay my bills again, a slacker,” she said.

The former BBB said that during the three months she was confined, her mother was responsible for the payments. “She paid for everything for me and when I left I was still slack,” explained Viih.

However, the mother, Viviane Felício, 46, also forgot to pay the tax and for this reason she was charged by the city of São Paulo.

“But she forgot, I forgot and I didn’t really pay. What a shame, what a shame! Thank you for letting me know. I always paid everything right. I’m very annoying with these things. It turns out, living alone is crazy! I’m discovering so much to pay To be honest, I don’t even know what the acronym IPTU means. But I’ll pay it, people!”, he said.

splash had access to the action, which is being processed in the Municipal Tax Executions Forum and charges R$ 5,426.00 from the digital influencer and former BBB.

In a decision published in August of last year, the judge stated that the amount of the debt “should be monetarily corrected until the date of effective payment”.

“In addition to a fine, interest, attorney’s fees – now set at 10% (ten percent) -, procedural costs and expenses, or, in the same period, offer assets for pledge, under penalty of being pledged as many assets as are sufficient for the guarantee of execution. says an excerpt from the document”, said an excerpt from the document.